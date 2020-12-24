CHAMPAIGN — Bryant John Boyer-Killion, 21, of Champaign passed away at 2:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, with his loving family and co-workers by his side.
He was born April 28, 1999, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, the son of Anna Boyer-Killion and John Killion, who both survive.
Bryant is survived by two sisters, Rylee Boyer-Killion, whom he referred to as his baby girl, and Kattie Killion of St. Louis; his brother, Josh Killion of Champaign; his niece, Luna Killion; his aunt, Sarah Boyer of Champaign; grandparents Ronald and Sandra Boyer of Watseka and Esther Boyer of Champaign; and his confirmation sponsor, Mark Ahern of Naperville.
He was proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Killion of Cissna Park.
Bryant was a 2017 graduate of Centennial High School in Champaign. He took several classes at Parkland before landing a job in security at Carle Foundation Hospital. After starting as a part-time floater at many facilities, Bryant secured a full-time security position this year and worked primarily at the main hospital campus — a dream job that he absolutely loved.
Bryant loved to be active and outdoors. He played soccer for years with the Champaign Park District and baseball with the CU Kiwanis Little League, and was on the Centennial archery team. He offered to volunteer at archery tournaments even after graduation. Bryant loved country music, tattoos and meeting new people, and he always had a twinkle in his eye and a joke to lighten the mood. He loved fishing, camping, playing video games, riding four-wheelers and bikes, and spending time with his family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please join Bryant’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.
Bryant’s wishes were for any donations to go to his sister Rylee Boyer-Killion’s education. Please reach out to the family to make a contribution to her education fund.