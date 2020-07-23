RANTOUL — Bryce Gordon Morris, 77, of Rantoul passed away at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A graveside burial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul, with the Rev. Matt Bahnfleth officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Bryce was born May 23, 1943, in Waukesha, Wis., the son of Gordon Morris and Dorothy Emslie Morris. He married Marlys Schluter on Jan. 8, 1967, at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. She survives.
Along with his wife, Marlys, he is survived by a daughter, Tracy (Sean) O’Donnell of Thomasboro; a son, Brad (Erin) Morris of Bloomington; one granddaughter, Ellie Morris; one sister, Barbara (Bob) LaGrow of Buckeye, Ariz.; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
Bryce graduated from Waukesha High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base. He managed the Kmart Auto Department until he opened his own business. Morris Mufflers and More was in Rantoul for 35 years until his retirement in 2012. He was well known throughout town for his signs with ever-changing quotes, jokes and community events.
He was a very active member of the American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, serving on many councils, boards and Bible studies, supporting youth of all ages and making home visits to shut-ins. He was also a member of the Rantoul Chamber of Commerce and the Rantoul Exchange Club and looked forward to passing out the flags at the Fourth of July parade.
Bryce was a member of the Rantoul Community Food Bank and was a Rantoul Volunteer of the Year. He was instrumental in the formation of the Bicycle Recycle Program and the Rantoul Recreation Department Soap Box Derby, having built the first soap box racer to compete at the nationals in Ohio.
Bryce enjoyed working with the many community youth groups and was always eager to help with a fundraiser. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan.
Bryce enjoyed his business, was a great storyteller and always had a good joke. He will be greatly missed by his many friends, including the Friday veterans breakfast group.
Memorials may be made to the American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.