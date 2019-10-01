GEORGETOWN — Bryttani Erica Leaver, 29, of Terre Haute, Ind., formerly of Georgetown and Covington, Ind., died Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019).
Born in San Diego, Calif., on Nov. 29, 1989, she was the daughter of Brad (Paula) Leaver and Holly (Bradley) Glidewell. She was the mother of Trystan Weber and Samuel Wright.
She is survived by her siblings, Kaitlyn (Chase) Gregg, Megan (Blake) Glidewell, Cody (Brycie) Leaver, Elijah Leaver, Brooke (Austin) Shelato, Camden (Dani) Trosper and Grace and Makiah Glidewell; grandparents, Ruth Coulter, Clem (Debbie) Leaver, Sharon (JD) Hawkins and Bob and Charlotte Glidewell; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be put into a trust for her two sons.
A celebration of life will beat 5 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at VFW Annex, 1212 Liberty St., Covington, Ind.