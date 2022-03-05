URBANA — Harold E. “Bud” McHenry, 94, of Philo was born Oct. 5, 1927, the son of Loren and Thelma (Spradling) McHenry. He married Lois Hutton on June 22, 1946.
He is survived by his daughter, Marcia Woodworth of Tolono, and son, Mike McHenry (Donna) of Philo. He also has two surviving sisters, Louise “Boots” Sapp of Savoy and Jeanette Gilley of Nashville, Tenn. He has nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, of 67 years; daughter Kristy McKibben, in 2001; daughter Kathy Hamilton in 2014; four sisters; and one brother.
Bud worked at Clifford Jacobs Forging Plant in Champaign as an electrician. He was an avid fisherman, going to Texas during winter months and Minnesota all spring and summer. He loved woodworking and making furniture, building his home in Philo and the cabin in Minnesota. He was truly a very talented man and will be sadly missed by all.
Bud’s family want to thank Amber Glen in Urbana for all the kindness and care he received.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Father Keith Walder of St. Thomas Catholic Church, Philo, will officiate. Burial will in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.
Memorials may be made to Traditions Health Hospice Care or the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.