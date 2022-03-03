DANVILLE — Burdett Eugene Johnson, 95, of Danville passed away Saturday (Feb. 26, 2022) at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
Per Burdett’s request, cremation has been accorded, and there will be no public services. A private burial of cremated remains will take place at a later date in Danville National Cemetery.
Burdett was born April 17, 1926, in Macomb, to Fred and Ina (Holler) Johnson. He was a graduate of Galesburg Senior High School. Burdett served his country honorably during WWII in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946. He worked as a bookbinder for Faulstich Printing Co. in Danville before retiring in 1989. Burdett enjoyed carpentry and loved to play pool and chess.