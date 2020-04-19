TUSCOLA — Burlin C. Obrecht, 94, of Tuscola passed away at 3:30 a.m. Friday (April 17, 2020) at Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Three Heirachs Greek Orthodox Church, Champaign, with the Rev. Father Michael Condos officiating. Burial will be in Tuscola Township Cemetery with graveside military rites accorded.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Burlin was born July 27, 1925, in Ivesdale, the son of Harold and Gladys Osterman Obrecht. He married Frances V. Lemny on June 8, 1946, in Detroit. She preceded him in death Feb. 21, 2006.
He is survived by his two sons, Denny and wife Susan and Greg and wife Beverly, all of Tuscola; three granddaughters, Angela and her husband, Dan Bronke, of Nashville, Ill., Crystal and her husband, Bryan Bourcier, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Bonnie and her husband, Edwin Fernandez, of Ocean Springs, Miss.; great-grandchildren, Josephine, Johnathan and Jacob Bronke, Caillat and Cullen Bourcier and Ellasandra and Ezra Fernandez; and sister, Sandra Gerth of Tuscola.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Burlin served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps in the Southwestern Pacific area during World War II.
He was the founder and owner of Tuscola Auto Body from 1968 until his retirement in 1988. He was a member of Three Heirarchs Greek Orthodox Church.
Memorials are suggested to Three Heirarchs Greek Orthodox Church or SAM Food Pantry.
