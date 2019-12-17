TUSCOLA — Burnie D. Campbell, 81, of Ramsey, formerly of Tuscola, passed away at 4:20 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Heritage Manor, Pana.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with Pastor Dave Altman officiating.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. on Thursday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Burnie was born on April 4, 1938, in Terre Haute, Ind., the son of Burnie V. and Mildred Harris Campbell.
He married Shirley Ann Groves in 1958. She preceded him in death on Feb. 21, 2003. He married Janet Gelsinger McMann on Dec. 8, 2007. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons: Gary (Kathleen) Campbell of Westfield, Ind., Greg (Donna) Campbell of Tuscola; daughter: Penny (Jim) Wheeler of Arcola; four grandchildren: Jamie (Jason) Simpson, Laine (Brett) Hodson, Matthew Wheeler and Gunnar (Bethany) Campbell; five great-grandchildren: Ava, Ema, Layla, River and Amadeus; step-daughters: Lisa (Lyle) Temmen of Ramsey, Melody (Doug) Walter of Pana; six step-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren; brothers: Marc Campbell of Danville, John (Sandy) Campbell of Paris; sisters: Pat Jones of Paris, Jane (Harold) Rigdon of Paris; sister-in-law: Pat Davis of Villa Grove; mother-in-law: Nell Gelsinger of Pana; and brother-in-law: Mike (Brenda) Gelsinger of Pana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Mary Cusick; brother-in-laws: Jim Davis and Max Jones.
Memorials are suggested to the TUSCOM Little League or Pana Christian Church.
Burnie worked as a meat cutter at Grab-It-Here, Eisner’s and Tuscola IGA for several years. He then worked as a meat salesman for SuperValu and Field’s Meat Packing Company. Burnie was very active in the Tuscola Little League and he served as District Administrator for Little League. He was a member of the Pana Christian Church and the Tuscola First Christian Church.
He enjoyed camping and going on vacations. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He served on the Tuscola Fire Department for many years. Burnie was a very passionate St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini fan.
Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.