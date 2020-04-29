CHAMPAIGN — Burton E. Swanson, Champaign, passed away on Thursday (April 23, 2020) following a long illness. Burt was born Nov. 28, 1939, in Bureau County, Ill., the son of Harlan and Evelyn (Wessel) Swanson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Sylvia Swanson; and son-in-law, Alan Rankin.
He is survived by his wife, Iris (Arend-Frillman); daughter, Anne Swanson; son, David (Sally); granddaughters, Sophia and Alyssa; his brother, Roger Swanson; and Iris' family, Leslie (Alan) Rankin, Jamie (Brian) Shamhart, Scott (Christine) Frillman, grandsons Miles and Seth Rankin, Nicholas, Jason and Will Frillman and Cole Shamhart. Also surviving are nephews, Ronald (Dawn) Swanson and Peter (Connie) Swanson, and great-nieces and great-nephew, Betsy, Erica, Veronica, Nicole, Natalie and Nate Swanson.
Burt grew up on the family farm near Princeton, Ill., and graduated from Bureau Township High School in 1957 in a class of eight. He attended Illinois State University and then the University of Illinois, where he received his B.S. in agricultural education in 1961.
After receiving his bachelor's, Burt made a decision which would be formative for the rest of his life. He joined the Peace Corps and took his very first air flight, traveling to Washington, D.C., for training at Howard University. After training, he took his first international flight, to his assignment in Cyprus. He was called home to Washington at the death of President John Kennedy and continued to serve in the Peace Corps as a recruiting officer.
Returning to the academic world, he obtained his M.S. in international agricultural development from the University of California-Davis in 1968 and his Ph.D. in development studies from the University of Wisconsin at Madison in 1974. During this time, he worked with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Norman Borlaug at CIMMYT (the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center) in Mexico. After a postdoctorate at Wisconsin, he accepted a position at the University of Illinois in 1975, where he remained for his entire academic and international career.
At the university, he was a professor of rural development in the College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) and director of INTERPAKS (International Program for Agricultural Knowledge Systems), directing and teaching a series of short courses for international participants from around the world. He was also a senior fellow for International Service for National Agricultural Research at The Hague.
Burt had a long career of sustained excellence in the field of international agricultural extension and rural development, and is recognized as an international authority in the field. He traveled around the world, serving in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Egypt and Russia, working extensively in China and India, with 80 assignments in more than 35 countries.
He worked with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the World Bank and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Office (FAO) in Rome. He was a founder and first president of the Association of International Agricultural Extension Education (AIAEE). He wrote and edited several books, one of which was translated into seven languages.
Burt spent his career working to improve national extension systems in order to increase agricultural productivity and food security in developing nations, in an environmentally sustainable way. Among his colleagues, he was known for his intense focus and tireless work ethic.
He had an absolute conviction that the extension of knowledge to poor rural farmers around the world, especially women, would help them increase their income, so that they might better feed their families and educate their children. If asked what his goal was, he would say "Peace."
In addition to his international career, Burt was active in Illinois, where he provided leadership for the University of Illinois' value-added agricultural research and extension program. He also taught a discovery course for freshmen at the university, and delighted in sharing with new students his in-depth knowledge and insights about the world and its problems, and what their future roles in that world might be.
In 2010, Burt secured a large grant ($9 million) to establish the MEAS project, Modernizing Extension and Advisory Services. The project was his final major contribution to his life's work, and it has continued to leave a legacy by spawning many additional projects.
Burt received numerous national and international awards, including the University of Illinois Distinguished Faculty Award for International Achievement, the Paul A. Funk Recognition Award from the College of ACES, the C-U International Humanitarian Award, and the Outstanding Service Award from AIAEE.
On a personal level, he was devoted to his children and cherished his family and the time spent with them. He was an extraordinary, generous and loving grandfather. He loved attending Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, scuba diving and swimming, traveling just for fun, enjoying the beauty of Allerton Park, supporting his favorite causes and spending time with his many friends and colleagues.
We will miss him every day, but remember with love and joy his big hugs, laughter and smiles -- and the privilege of sharing his adventurous, amazing life.
A gathering to celebrate Burt's life will be held at a later date. Shrader Funeral Home in Arcola is handling arrangements.
An international study-abroad scholarship, The Burt Swanson Scholarship In Rural Development, has been established in his memory. For questions about the scholarship, contact Matthew Smith at msmi@illinois.edu. To make a gift, send it to University of Illinois Foundation, P.O. Box 734500, Chicago, IL 60673, fund #11774812. Online, go to www.uif.uillinois.edu/give (fund #11774812).
Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.