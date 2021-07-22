Butch Wygant Jul 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAHOMET — Butch Wygant, 72, of Mahomet died at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday (July 20, 2021) at Illini Heritage Rehab & Health Care, Champaign. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar, Mahomet. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos