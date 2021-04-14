CHAMPAIGN — Byronnise Shannell Clark, 35, of Champaign, affectionately known to her family and friends as "Champaign's Black Barbie," passed away Thursday (April 8, 2021).
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, April 17, at The Vinyard Church, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Final interment will immediately follow services at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana. Officiant will be Pastor Jordan Simmons. Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign. Please be advised Illinois COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced.