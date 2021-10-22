CHAMPAIGN — In 1925, Ben came onto this earth
He’d joke “turd-ee-ith of August” was his date of birth
Son of Laurence and Marie
From Hoosier town Shirley
He and sister Rosemary were full of such mirth
Degrees at Ball State were achieved
And a doctorate at IU was received
Then back to Ball State
To teach and orate
But U of I would be last on his CV
A proud veteran of World War II was he
Ranked 2nd-class sonarman in the Navy
Went to the Philippines
Taught about submarines
While pining for love Alice oversea
‘46 marriage to Alice was aglow
Muncie house and five children would follow
1950 daughter Ann died
And son Mark later in life
As kids John, Beth and Jim were in tow
To U of I for research, writing and more
Articles and books — published galore
Supervised and taught classes
Helped students with theses
Head of the department was quickly in store
He then fell in love to a brunette
Patricia, mother of the Erickson quintet
They married in ‘68
Two more kids was their fate
Jason and Jacinda made a family quartet
In retirement, he did not slow a bit
He’d tinker, build, craft with his tool kit
Coffee and toothpicks
Crosswords and limericks
(Yikes — what would he think of his obit?!)
Shiraz was the cocktail of choice
5 o’clock meant to toast and rejoice
The wine would be poured
Into glasses galore
And “Cheers” would be heard from his voice
Ben lived life with a smile and with jest
Sought out people and good times and zest
When Ben would arrive
The room came alive
And his bear hug was always the best
On October 17th, his long journey ended
He lived a life that’s nothing short of splendid
11:15 a.m. his last breath
Family and friends mourn his death
To all: Enjoy life, love and wine … just like Ben did.
