Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — In 1925, Ben came onto this earth

He’d joke “turd-ee-ith of August” was his date of birth

Son of Laurence and Marie

From Hoosier town Shirley

He and sister Rosemary were full of such mirth

Degrees at Ball State were achieved

And a doctorate at IU was received

Then back to Ball State

To teach and orate

But U of I would be last on his CV

A proud veteran of World War II was he

Ranked 2nd-class sonarman in the Navy

Went to the Philippines

Taught about submarines

While pining for love Alice oversea

‘46 marriage to Alice was aglow

Muncie house and five children would follow

1950 daughter Ann died

And son Mark later in life

As kids John, Beth and Jim were in tow 

To U of I for research, writing and more

Articles and books — published galore

Supervised and taught classes

Helped students with theses

Head of the department was quickly in store 

He then fell in love to a brunette

Patricia, mother of the Erickson quintet

They married in ‘68

Two more kids was their fate

Jason and Jacinda made a family quartet

In retirement, he did not slow a bit

He’d tinker, build, craft with his tool kit

Coffee and toothpicks

Crosswords and limericks

(Yikes — what would he think of his obit?!)

Shiraz was the cocktail of choice

5 o’clock meant to toast and rejoice

The wine would be poured

Into glasses galore

And “Cheers” would be heard from his voice

Ben lived life with a smile and with jest

Sought out people and good times and zest

When Ben would arrive

The room came alive

And his bear hug was always the best

On October 17th, his long journey ended

He lived a life that’s nothing short of splendid

11:15 a.m. his last breath

Family and friends mourn his death

To all: Enjoy life, love and wine … just like Ben did.

Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.

Veteran US

Trending Videos