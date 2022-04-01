MARSHALL — C. Dean Camp, 84, of Marshall, formerly of Paris, Ill., passed away peacefully in hospice at Marshall Rehabilitation & Nursing, Marshall, on Tuesday (March 29, 2022) after a long-term blood condition known as MDS and recent heart ailments.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert “Sport” and Louise; and a brother, L. Dale of North Carolina, formerly of Kansas.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shirley (Rund) Camp of Marshall; adult children, Tami and Jeffrey Dean “JD,” and Dean and Shirley’s daughter, Charla (Tommy) Presley of Texas, Valerie Griffith of Marshall and Randy (Tina) Porter of Chrisman; brother, Don “Red”; uncle, Frank (Clella) Camp of Paris, Ill.; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Not only was Dean a farmer, he also retired from the Illinois Cereal Mills/Cargill after 40 years, continued to work seasonally for Crop Production, Effingham Equity, and among others in the area until turning 83. Many might remember him as one of the few in the area who sheared their sheep. Dean was a longtime and active member of First United Methodist Church, as well as the AFL/CIO Grain Millers Union 115.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 5, at Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home, Paris, Ill., with a funeral service to follow at noon. Dean’s wishes were to be cremated, with burial at a later date in Embarrass Cemetery.
The family requests blood donations during this critical time of shortages to an American Red Cross blood drive near you. Find out more at redcrossblood.org. For more information and online condolences, please go to stewartandcarrollfuneralhome.com.