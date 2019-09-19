NEWMAN — C.E. “Skip” Alexander, 84, of Newman passed away Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) after a bout with Parkinson’s disease.
Skip was born Oct. 11, 1934, in Hume, to Everett and Kathryn (Lyons) Alexander. He graduated from Young America High School in 1952. On April 15, 1961, he married the former Sarah Sue Helvie in Robinson.
Skip served in the U.S. Army and was hired by the B&O railroad after discharge. Skip retired from CSX railroad after 48 years of employment. He enjoyed sports, reading, woodworking/carpentry and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Skip was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, coached Little League baseball, designed/built his house and was married to Sarah for 58 years.
Skip is survived by his wife, Sarah of Newman; son, Steve (Becky) of Ball Ground, Ga., and daughter, Jodi (Dick) of Philo; and four grandchildren, Ryan, Claire, Kyle and Nolan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Kathryn, and sister, Marilyn Jean Hart.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests donations to the Carle Auxiliary Guest House at carle.org/give/donate or Rock Steady Boxing, which is a physical therapy organization supporting Parkinson’s patients. Donations to Rock Steady Boxing can be sent to Lori Mock, 910 Burkdale Drive, Champaign, IL 61822.