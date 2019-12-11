TOLONO — C. Harold Turner, 84, of Tolono passed away peacefully at 2:33 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at his daughter's home in York, Pa.
He was born Jan. 23, 1935, in Glasgow, Ky. He was married on Jan. 1, 1954, to Helen Grace Turner; she preceded him in death.
Harold worked for the Champaign school district for 31 years. He was a devoted father and grandfather who loved camping, boating, ice fishing and spending time with family. He enjoyed going go-kart racing with his grandkids, being outdoors and tinkering in the garage. Harold was an avid painter and bowler. He also loved listening to bluegrass, country and gospel music while relaxing in his easy chair.
He is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Tom) Whitcomb of York, Pa., and Betty (John) Sexton of St. Louis; three grandchildren, Joshua Cooley, Dawn Whitcomb and Jennifer (Kristafer) Becker; and 10 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Wiedle, Gabriel Wiedle, Christian Wiedle, Isabella Wiedle, Sophie Cooley, Carter Cooley, Aidyn Becker, Paisley Becker, Destiny Whitcomb and Bradley Whitcomb.
He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Mistie Wiedle; three brothers, Dumas Ray Turner, Omas Lee Turner and Samuel Junior Turner; and two sisters, Novelene Crull and Ova Turner.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. A one-hour visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, with a service to follow at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, 401 S. Lincoln St., Philo.
