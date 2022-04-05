DANVILLE — C. Irene Vinson, 97, of Danville, formerly of Fairmount, passed away at 10:34 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.
Clara Irene was born Feb. 5, 1925, in Fairmount, to Charles Edward and Fae Leona George Cheuvront. She married Claude Swaney and later Archie Vinson, and both preceded her in death.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Eddie Cheuvront of Fairmount and Johnnie Joe Cheuvront of Covington, Ind.; and one sister, Juanita Woodard of Fairmount.
Clara Irene was a longtime bookkeeper of several area locations, including Jules Strauss for 18 years, Thompson Welding for 18 years and St. James United Methodist Church for 12 years.
Graveside rites will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at Davis Cemetery, west of Fairmount, with the Rev. Clyde Snyder officiating. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements.
