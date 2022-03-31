C. Irene Vinson Mar 31, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — C. Irene Vinson, 97, formerly of Fairmount, died at 10:34 p.m. Sunday (March 27, 2022) at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos