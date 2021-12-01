LENEXA, Kan. — C. Vachel Meeks, 88, of Lenexa, Kan., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
He was born Dec. 15, 1932, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, the oldest son of William Cecil and Ella Mae Smith Meeks of Champaign. Vachel graduated from Champaign High School, Class of 1950. He married Donna F. Keene on Dec. 29, 1953. Vachel worked for Illinois Power Co. from 1953 until his retirement on Jan. 31, 1995. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1950 to 1953 and the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1957. He was a member of the Champaign American Legion Post 24.
Surviving are his son, Kenny and wife Amy Meeks; four granddaughters, Ali (Evan) Thomas, Hailey (Craig) Wiebe, Mallory Meeks and Sammi Meeks; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Evelyn and Elijah.
Vachel was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Memorial donations may be given to the American Legion Post 24 in Champaign.
Inurnment services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Grandview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822. A celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Billy Barooz Pub and Grill, 2521 Village Green Place, Champaign, IL 61822.