DANVILLE — Caleb Chad Cordes, 21, passed away on Monday (April 20, 2020) at his home in Danville. He was born on April 13, 1999, the son of Chad and Erica Cordes.
Caleb is survived by his parents, Erica (Anna Humrichous) Cordes and Chad (Sindy Hannon) Cordes; girlfriend, Shakeyla Lately; children, Chase Cordes and one unborn son due in July 2020; grandparents, Eric (Jeanenne) Goodwin and Betty Cordes; aunts, Beth (Justin) Chowning, Tammy Cordes and Corinna Revello; uncles, Dale Mullen, Kent (Danielle) Mullen and Derek Cordes; cousins, Jaxon Chowning, Matt Cordes, Madison Cordes, Jacob Mullen, Thomas Mullen, Jenna Mullen and Kendall Mullen; and friends, Andy (Kodi) Vicari, Kasi (Cole) Graham, Samantha Romans, Damien Landon and John Wayne.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, John Cordes.
Caleb graduated from Danville High School (Class of 2017). He loved spending time with his little boy, Chase, and enjoyed fishing and playing baseball, which he did from age 4 to 18.
A private visitation is being held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834.
Please join Caleb’s family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.