ST. JOSEPH — Caleb Allen Huls, 27, of St. Joseph passed away Thursday (June 16, 2022) as a result of an automobile accident.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann officiating. Burial will follow in Stanton Friends Cemetery, rural St. Joseph. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in Diers Hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville.
Caleb was born July 30, 1994, in Urbana, the son of Rodney Huls and Christina Knutson.
He is survived by his parents; paternal grandmother, Jan Huls of St. Joseph; maternal grandparents, Steve and Judy Knutson of Crestwood, Ky.; three uncles, Randy and Larry Huls and Ryan Knutson; and two aunts, Ali Yoder and Karen Ward.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Elmer Huls, and Gregory Huls.
Caleb graduated from St. Joseph-Ogden High School in 2012. He was accepted into the electrical apprenticeship in April 2020, aspiring to be a third-generation electrician.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, and had been confirmed by Pastor Lehmann.
Caleb was very passionate about woodworking, wood milling, hunting and being a best friend for anyone who needed a hand. He was a great son, grandson, friend and all-around good person. He will truly be missed.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.