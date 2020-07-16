URBANA — For Caleb Andrew "Smiley" Sullivan, the sun rose on April 18, 1996; the sun set, he earned his wings and heaven gained an angel on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Born in Urbana to Darren and Jae Sullivan, Caleb was the baby brother of 10 brothers and one sister.
Caleb is survived by Eric Lehman of Freeport, Jason Lehman of Florida, Bryce Lehman of Bloomington, Chad Lehman (Stephanie) of Peoria, Cory Lehman (Tina) of LaSalle, Christopher Ryan Lehman (Liz) of Peru, Christopher Glen Sullivan of Urbana, Nikki Sullivan of Rantoul, Travis Sullivan of Mansfield and Cody Sullivan of Urbana.
Also surviving are 13 nieces; 11 nephews; two great-nieces; one great-nephew; one paternal uncle, Keith Sullivan of Mahomet; one paternal aunt, Darlene Helbling (Tom) of Florida; four maternal uncles; four maternal aunts; numerous cousins; and many, many friends who loved him.
Preceding him in passing were a brother, Casey Gene Sullivan, both maternal and paternal grandparents and one aunt.
At the time of his passing, he was employed by Beauty Quest, formerly known as ConAir. He was previously employed by Combe, Clean Streak Co. and DJ’s Carpet and worked construction.
Caleb enjoyed basketball, wrestling, weightlifting and track in high school. He also enjoyed baseball, fishing, camping, riding his bike, working on cars and being with his family and friends. Always having a kind heart and a smile on his face, Caleb touched so many lives in his short journey on Earth. We will miss him very much, especially his MaMa. “Love you always and forever, my baby.”
A private family viewing was held at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana on July 10, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at Heritage Lake Park in Rantoul from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Caleb Sullivan Memorial Fund, Central Illinois Credit Union, 2106 W. John St. in Champaign.
