CHAMPAIGN — Calvin D. “Dannie” Tharp, 92, formerly of Mahomet, passed away on Sunday (April 12, 2020) at Evergreen Place in Champaign.
A Navy veteran, Calvin was the owner and operator of Mahomet Feed and Farm Supply for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Norma; two daughters, Gale (Bob) Brandner of Spring Valley and Glenna Tharp of Champaign; and one sister, Nancy (John) Gard of Casey.
Due to the coronavirus, a private burial will be at Greenup Cemetery on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. There will be a celebration of life and a complete obituary that will follow at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.