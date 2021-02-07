HOMER — Calvin Griffin, 70, of Homer passed away at 2:48 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Homer New Life Church of Faith, Homer, with Pastor C.W. Greer officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Masks must be worn to attend the services. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Griffin was born April 26, 1950, in Homer, a son of Hazo and Juanita Brown Griffin. He married Sandra Rushing on Oct. 2, 1970; they had three children.
Surviving are sons Robert (Lacey) Griffin and Jon Sanford; daughters Caroline Webb and Sharon (Charlie) Walters; granddaughters Taylor (Jacob) Roark, Carrie Walters, Southerlynn Walters, Brenleigh Griffin and Jewelianna Griffin; grandsons Gavyn Griffin, Trevor (Lindsay) Howe, Ian Griffin, and Tucker Griffin; great-grandchild Autumn Roark; brothers James (Rita) Griffin, Merle (Nancy) Griffin, Jim Griffin, John Griffin and Steve Shafer; and sisters Donna Sharp and Dorris Street.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Calvin loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and his lottery tickets. He was a devoted dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.
He served in the United States Army and retired from the University of Illinois building services.
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.