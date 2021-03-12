TUSCOLA — Cameron Schrock, 19, died at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday (March 10, 2021) at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Arthur Mennonite Curch, 710 E. Park St., Arthur. The Rev. Glen Rhodes will officiate. This service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page for those who cannot attend. Burial will be in Arthur Cemetery, Arthur. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today (Friday) at the church. Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola, is in charge of arrangements.