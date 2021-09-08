CHAMPAIGN — Our beloved Camilia Hogue, 25, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at New Hope Church, 911 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Officiant will be Pastor Charles Nash Sr. Final internment will immediately follow services at Mount Hope Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.