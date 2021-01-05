PIPER CITY — Camilla Brauman Harford, 92, formerly of Piper City, passed away peacefully at Gibson Hospital Annex on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Camilla was born to Carl and Belle (Fink) Brauman, in Ridgeville, on June 22, 1928.
She is survived by two daughters, Jill (Mark) Arends of Champaign and Holly (Steve) Rorem of Port Orange, Fla.
Also surviving are three grandchildren, Lindsey (Darrin) Peters of Mahomet, Leslie (Patrick) Hartman of Champaign and Austin Rorem of Port Orange; great-nephew, Dieter (Carly) Iten of Seminole, Fla.; and four great-grandchildren, Tinley and Trey Peters and Berk and Brielle Hartman.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Emory Wayne “Potsy” Harford; parents; sister, Mavoureen Briggs; and nephew, Scott Iten.
Camilla spent her life in the Piper City and Kempton areas. She worked for Hicksgas in Roberts over 20 years and then managed Hicksgas Plaza in Gilman before retiring. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Piper City, American Legion Auxiliary and Piper City Historical Society.
Private graveside services will be held. Arrangements by Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital Foundation.