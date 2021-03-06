CHAMPAIGN — Candy Bertocci, 27, of Champaign, passed away Monday (March 1, 2021) in Chicago.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1993, in Fountain Valley, Calif., the daughter of Frank Phan and Julien Bertocci.
She is survived by her parents; sisters, Tuyet Phan of Seattle, Nara Phan of Champaign and Nancy Bertocci of Champaign; longtime partner, Dalenna Diep; and nieces and nephews, Katrina Bui Phan Trinh, Julian Bennett McCann, Elliott Hershel Van Phan, Jaygen Tha Champaninh, Vincent Alexander Abon and Valerie Sky Abon.
“You were extremely considerate, kind and passionate, but, yet the biggest rebel and most stubborn person we know. You always lived life to the fullest and made everything more fun. You put your whole heart into everything that you did and planned everything to the very last detail. You were truly beautiful inside and out. You never met a stranger no matter how long the encounter was and had a way of leaving a lasting imprint on everyone. Your wittiness will never be forgotten … you were and always will be loved and remembered by many.”
Services for Candy will be private with a celebration of life service to be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.