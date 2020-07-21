CHAMPAIGN — Canishia Latreese Donald-Simmons, 38, of Champaign passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family whom she loved dearly, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Center of Hope Church, 1109 N. Fourth St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Officiant will be Chief Apostle Robert L. Smith, pastor. Final interment will immediately follow services at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.