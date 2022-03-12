Caren Collins Mar 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HENNING — Caren Sue Collins, 76, died at 11:10 a.m. Sunday (March 6, 2022) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.No services will be held at this time. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos