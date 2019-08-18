CHICO, Texas — Carl Anthony “Tony” Spanglo Jr., 85, died Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) in Decatur, Texas.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Chico Cemetery in Chico, Texas.
Tony, the second of four children, was born Aug. 1, 1934, to Carl Anthony and Zelma (Fitzgerald) Spanglo Sr. in Urbana. Tony proudly enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served for 10 years aboard an aircraft carrier and at Naval air stations.
After his service for our country, he returned to the Champaign area, where he worked as a cement finisher. Tony moved in the '80s to Texas, where he has resided since. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tommy.
Those left behind are his daughters, Toni Hodge and Amy Miller; his son, Anthony Spanglo; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby Spanglo; and sister, Rita Dunn.