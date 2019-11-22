MONTICELLO — Carl Frankie Lee Buckley, 84, of Monticello passed away at 4:05 a.m., Nov. 16, 2019, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Frank was born June 22, 1935, in Pana, the son of Carl Walter and Wilma Elvira (Peyton) Buckley.
Frank is survived by his son, Roger Buckley of McBee, S.C.; daughter, Kristen Gogel of Springboro, Ohio; four grandchildren; brother, Charles Buckley of Monticello; sisters, Jean Chalk of Indianapolis and Linda Culver of Arlington Heights. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Frank was a retired electrician and served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Monticello Masonic Lodge #58 AF&AM, the Bloomington Consistory, and the Ansar-Shrine Temple.
Masonic rites will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, followed by a memorial service with Pastor Kathy Sweet officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Monticello Masonic Lodge #58 AF&AM or the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.