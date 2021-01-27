RANTOUL — Carl E. Cline, 84, of Rantoul passed away Saturday afternoon (Jan. 23, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living, Paxton.
He was a beloved husband and father. He was born Oct. 26, 1936, in Litchfield, a son of Elyza and Mary Edna Schoenewies. He married Annette Albee, and she preceded him in death. He later married Katrina Good. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Carl Dean (Nancy) Cline of Indianapolis; grandson, Tim (Jill) Cline of Indiana; granddaughter, Angela (Josh) Purdy of South Carolina; brother, Art Cline of Litchfield; and stepgrandson, Travis Jones.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lynette.
Carl attended Litchfield High School. He entered the Army in 1957 and then served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force when he was involved in the Vietnam War. Carl worked at Rantoul Lumber for many years and then worked maintenance at the Super 8 hotel in Rantoul. He was a valued member of the Foosland Sportsman Club.
Private services will be held. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Eastern Illinois Foodbank.