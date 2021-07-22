SADORUS — Carl Culkin, 66, of Sadorus passed away at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday (July 20, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono.
Mr. Culikn was born Jan. 4, 1955, in Fairbury, a son to George and Magdelene Paradise Culkin. He married Tracy Felgenhauer on Oct. 14, 2005, and she survives.
Also surviving are two children, Charles (Misty) Culkin of Sadorus and Carrie (Brad) Stephens of Monticello; three grandchildren, Eisley White of Sadorus and Mackenzie and Maverick Stephens of Monticello; two brothers, Larry (Diana) Culkin of Franklin, Ind., and Paul (Lynne) Culkin of Danforth; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Carl served in the U.S. Air Force from 1974 to 1978, stationed at Luke AFB in Arizona. He served on the Sadorus Fire Department for over 35 years, 10 years as fire chief. He was a member of the Fire Chiefs Association.
He loved his family. He was generous, funny and loyal. He was a great storyteller who never knew a stranger. He was also an animal lover and was always lending a hand for anyone who needed it.
Memorials may be made to the Sadorus Fire Department. Condolences may also be left at freesefh.com.