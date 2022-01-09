URBANA — Denny Shelato, 82, of Urbana passed away unexpectantly on Saturday (Jan. 1, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include his loving wife, Dora Joan Shelato; son, Michael L. Shelato of Urbana; daughter, Diane M. Bushman of Monticello; stepson, Tom (Lisa) Bender of Urbana; stepdaughter, Lori Bender of Urbana; grandchildren, Jillian and Ike Shelato, Matt, Brendan and Adam Bushman, Ryan (Danielle), Chelsea and Chloe Bender, Shelby (James) McClellan and Haley and Ashton Castongue; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Denny was born March 20, 1939, in Cayuga, Ind., the only child of Lanore H. and Carl A. (Smack) Shelato. He attended Urbana schools and graduated with the Class of 1957.
Denny had a strong interest in most all sports but had a real love for the game of baseball. Denny played the positions of third base and pitcher throughout high school and then into his adult years with the Eastern Illinois Baseball League. He made many dear friends during this time and was very respected for his talent in the game. He also volunteered many years as a Little League Baseball coach.
In 1958, Denny followed in his father’s career footsteps in becoming a mason/bricklayer and was known for his pristine work. Later in life, he joined the sales force of Nelson Concrete.
Denny married Marilyn Cook in 1961 and was married for 25 years; she preceded him in death in 2005. Denny married Dora Joan Bender in September 1988, and they were together for over 33 years. Denny and Joan spent many of their earlier years enjoying the company of great friends and playing golf in leagues and in tournaments. They spent a great deal of time in Southern Illinois at Quail Creek Golf Course and Resort.
Denny had a special place in his heart for animals. He had many dogs throughout his life but was especially fond of his most recent, “Sassy.”
Denny was loved deeply by his family and will be dearly missed.