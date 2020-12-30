BELLFLOWER — Carl Duane Anderson, beloved husband of Sylvia Anderson (Nee Foster), passed away Monday (Dec. 28, 2020).
Duane was born on Jan. 16, 1928, and raised in Farmer City. He graduated from Moore High School, Farmer City. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in Japan as part of the occupation forces following WWII. He married Sylvia in December 1953. He received a master’s degree from Illinois State University. Duane taught at Bellflower Grade School from 1956 to 1968. He was the principal/superintendent of Bellflower Township High School from 1968 to 1985.
Duane loved to spend time helping his family and others. He enjoyed photography, woodworking and documenting his very large family’s genealogy.
Duane is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sylvia, and their four boys, Marty (Linda) of Boynton Beach, Fla., Mark (Kathleen) of Louisville, Ky., Craig (Meili Kronenfeld) of Rogers, Ark., and Damon (Mary Beth) of Park Ridge. He will be fondly remembered by his 11 grandchildren, Steven, Jessica, Lauren, Michael, Abigail, Ben, Lydia, Kati, Logan, Max and Caroline. He was additionally blessed with six great-grandchildren.
Public graveside services for Duane will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower, with military rites accorded. A mask and social distancing will be required. There will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City. A celebration of his life will be planned and held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bellflower Fire Protection District, Box 221, Bellflower, IL 61724, or to Bellflower Christian Church, Box 193, Bellflower, IL 61724.