PAXTON — Carl Wayne Fairley, 83, of Paxton died at 7:15 p.m. Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at Gulfside Hospice, Zephyrhills, Fla., of complications from a cardiac arrest happening Jan. 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Tom Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Lyman Township Cemetery, Roberts.
Visitation will be one hour before the service Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Carl was born Jan. 21, 1937, in Roberts to Alex and Georgia Fairley. He attended Roberts schools and graduated in 1955 from Roberts-Thawville High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1960. After basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and then training at Fort Hood, Texas, he was stationed in Germany until his discharge in April 1962.
After discharge from the service, he graduated from DeVry Technical Institute, Chicago, and then was employed at United Airlines, O’Hare Airport, for 37 years as a radio and electrical technician. Upon retirement, he moved to Paxton and also spent many winters in Zephyrhills, Fla.
Carl enjoyed spending many hours restoring his 1930 Model A Ford and was very proud of his restored 1960 Nash Metropolitan.
Carl is survived by his very special friend, Okie Petkus; brothers, Merle (Cathy) Fairley of Morton and Earl Fairley of Rochelle; sister, Delores Clark of North Riverside; two nieces, Dawn Fairley and Melissa (Matt) Fairley Rier; and four nephews, Randall Grohler, Michael Clark, Jay Clark and Tim Clark. He was very fond of his great-nieces and -nephews and Okie’s children, Larry and Ashley, and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Norma Fairley Grohler.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.