CHAMPAIGN — Carl Eugene Herzog, 63, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Sunday (June 13, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by his loving family.
Carl was born July 10, 1957, in Fairbury, son of Eugene and Roberta (Kaiser) Herzog, who preceded him in death. Carl married Teri Thompson in Watseka on Oct. 23, 1982.
Carl is survived by his wife, Teri; their three children, Amanda (Ryan) Coleman, Brian and Jason (Kylie); and grandchildren, Camden and Audrey Coleman and Owen and Maeve Herzog. He is also survived by his sister, Beth (Scott) Rolf of Fairbury; niece, Leslie (Nick) Everson; nephew, Scotty (Annie) Rolf; and sister-in-law, Sue Thompson.
Carl was a 1979 graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and was a licensed CPA. He was employed as a CPA by Shapland Management Company and was CFO of Worden-Martin Inc. at the time of his death. He was previously employed by Devonshire Realty for 28 years.
Carl enjoyed working, gardening, spending time with and vacationing with his family and being a beloved “Papa” to his grandchildren. He was a lifelong fan of Illini athletics and was a season ticket holder for both the men’s basketball and football programs. Carl also enjoyed cheering on his children during their athletic events through middle school and high school and just a few weeks ago took his eldest grandchild to soccer practice. Carl was a member of Champaign-Urbana AMBUCS, an organization that provides specialized tricycles to mobility-impaired persons, for 35 years.
Growing up, Carl enjoyed participating in school plays and was the drum major in the school band, winning best drum major at a competition. In his youth, Carl was always looking to help those in need, mowing lawns for elderly neighbors and driving them around town to complete errands.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Funeral services will be immediately following.
Plans for a celebration of life are pending for July 10.
Memorials may be made in Carl’s name to the Champaign-Urbana chapter of AMBUCS, mailed to National AMBUCS at 4285 Regency Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410, or to The H Foundation to support cancer research at 60 S. LaGrange Road, LaGrange, IL 60525. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.