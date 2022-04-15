POTOMAC — Carl R. Hoshauer, 82, of Potomac passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday (April 13, 2022).
He had been in poor health for several years, but due to his determination, efforts and the Hoshauer stubbornness, surpassed expectations of his doctors.
Carl was born on Feb. 18, 1940, and was the youngest of the 10 children of Charles and Mildred Hoshauer. On March 20, 1965, he married Flo Ann Hoshauer, who survives.
He is also survived by a daughter, Kim (Jerry) Hickman. He was blessed with one grandson, Aaron (Sarah) Whitlow, and was blessed with a great-grandson, Leyton Whitlow, who was the apple of his great-grandpa's eye. He is also survived by one sister, Betty Vaughn of Champaign, and many nieces and nephews.
Carl spent his whole life in Potomac, where he was a 32nd-degree Mason with the Potomac Masonic Lodge and was a member of the Potomac Church of Christ. He worked at Kraft and retired in 2000. He could often be found at the American Legion in Potomac, talking with friends or having a rousing game of euchre, or riding his electric wheelchair to Dollar General.
Carl was very interested in family genealogy and was the catalyst behind the Hoshauer family reunions that are held and enjoyed by the many nieces and nephews who attend. Carl also was in contact with relatives in other branches of the Hoshauer family tree and thoroughly enjoyed the phone conversations they shared.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Gene, Lowell, Harold and Dale; and sisters, Margaret Edenburn, Lois Park and Barbara Morgan.
Funeral services will be at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, on Monday, April 18, at noon with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Carl will be laid to rest in Potomac Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Carl’s name to Middlefork Ambulance Services. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Carl’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.