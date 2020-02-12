CAL-NEV-ARI, Nev. — Carl Hoskins Jr., 70, of Nevada, formerly of the Ridge Farm area, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Cal-Nev-Ari, Nev.
Graveside funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Indianola, with Pastor Dustin Wells officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery.
Carl was born March 29, 1949, in Danville, a son of Carl and Bonnie (Nichols) Hoskins.
Surviving are one brother, Greg Hoskins of Westville; two sisters, Linda Goans of Du Quoin and Carolyn Wells of Danville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to the Shriners Children's Hospital. Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with arrangements.