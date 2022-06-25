HOOPESTON — Carl M. Houmes, 92, of Hoopeston passed away at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday (June 22, 2022) at home, surrounded by his family.
Carl was born on June 22, 1930, in Hoopeston, the son of Adrian and Mabel (Eells) Houmes Sr. He was previously married to Dorothy McCormick on Feb. 15, 1953, in Hoopeston. She preceded him in death on Nov. 18, 2015. Together they had four children, Karla (Alfred) Coon of Hoopeston, Diana (John) Decker of Winterville, N.C., Lori Goodrum of Rigby, Idaho, and Eric (Kimberly) Houmes of Hoopeston.
Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Angie Totheroh, Heather Moore, Elizabeth Coon, Joseph Decker, William Decker, Rachel Haverstrom, Bryton Goodrum, Erica Mack, Alexander Houmes and Adrienne Houmes; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Wagoner of Rossville and Trudy Wood of Urbandale, Iowa; one brother, Milton Houmes of Hoopeston; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Carl was a farmer and farmed his entire life. He not only worked his own farm but also the fields of the local packing plants and for various other landowners. Carl also worked many years at Stokely’s supervising the receiving conveyers and at FMC as a machinist for 29 years. He was an accomplished welder, fabricator and carpenter. Carl’s only hobby was work, not only on his own jobs, but he would also gladly busy himself spending countless hours helping his neighboring farmers, friends and family. No matter how busy he was, nor the task, if you needed him, he was there.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Floral Hill Cemetery with Pastor Ken Cameron officiating.
Memorials may be made in Carl’s name to Carle Hospice. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Carl’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.