URBANA — Carl S. Larson, 86, of Urbana passed away peacefully at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital.
A private family burial was held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Carl was born Sept. 23, 1934, in Berwyn, son of Carl Uno and Marian (Woelfel) Larson. He married Vivian Peuckert on Dec. 28, 1957, in Chicago. She preceded him in death on March 15, 2018.
Survivors include three sons, Carl W. Larson (Jennifer) of Chicago, Michael J. Larson (Lori) of Mahomet and Daniel M. Larson of Urbana; and four grandchildren, Maggie, William, Jack and Grace. Two sisters also survive, Lois Hrejsa of Forest View and Marilyn Mulder of Naperville.
Carl loved his wife and sons and daughters, simply adored his grandchildren, cherished his nephews and nieces, and collected a group of friends and colleagues that are the true testament to his life. And he gave all of us one of the greatest gifts throughout our lives: He believed in us. Carl lived a robust life, left a lifelong impression on countless people, and was loved by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carl S. Larson Transfer Student Award of the University of Illinois Foundation at uif.uillinois.edu/give/. At the bottom of the webpage is a category “Other,” and here, contributors should enter either the fund number or fund name in the “Other” category. Fund number is 11770573. Fund name is C.S. Larson Transfer Student Award Fund.
The family hopes you will visit the Renner-Wikoff website today for Carl’s full obituary: renner-wikoffchapel.com/obituary/Carl-Larson. In addition, the family would be grateful for any words or photos family and friends would like to share to his tribute wall.