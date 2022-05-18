RANTOUL — Carl E. Martin, 94, of Rantoul, formerly of Ludlow, passed away at 6:27 a.m. Monday (May 16, 2022) at home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Brett Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Ludlow Township Cemetery, Ludlow, with military honors by Rantoul VFW Gung Ho Post 6750. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the funeral home.
Carl was born in Clarence on Jan. 16, 1928, to Claude and Bertha Whippo Martin. He married Mary Rea Smith on Aug. 13, 1949, in Louisville, Ky. She preceded him in death April 10, 2016.
He is survived by two daughters, Patrice (Alfred) Klassen of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada, and Maurita Nichols of Goshen, Ind.; son, Brad Martin of Rantoul; 13 grandchildren, Brent (Elisa) Klassen, Andrea (Brad) Buechler, Bryan (Vanessa) Klassen, Alyssa (Adán) Zavala, Olivia Klassen, Janelle (Adam) Privett, Mindy (Joel) Comino, Troy Nichols, Josh (Lydia) Nichols, Amy Nichols, BJ (Grace) Nichols, Travis (Janelle) Nichols and Trent Nichols; and 13 great-grandchildren, Maja, Lena, Caleb, Graham, Blake, Genevieve, Henrik, Heidi, D’Angelo, Julian, Alexa, Kylie and Jesse.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, Ryan Martin Nichols; great-grandson, Isaac Ryan Privett; son-in-law, Stan H. Nichols; and nine brothers and sisters.
Carl graduated from Paxton High School in 1946 and was proud that he had been homecoming king. He joined the U.S. Navy on Jan. 23, 1946, and spent 22 years serving his country. His last deployment was served in Vietnam with the Marines as a medical corpsman. After retirement from the Navy, he settled in the Ludlow area while working in Urbana as a lab technologist for Dr. J. M. Christie and Dr. C. R. Shepardson. Upon retirement from the medical field at 72 years of age, he and Mary continued to live on the farm until 2015 when they moved to Rantoul.
Carl and Mary attended the Rantoul Church of Christ. His church family was very special to him.
He remained connected to his childhood friends throughout his entire life. Over the years, Carl combined his enjoyment of being with friends and sports by going to football and basketball games in Paxton. He enjoyed gardening, nature, bird watching, woodworking in his younger years, reading and playing cards. Carl was very fond of chili and root beer floats.
Memorials may be made to the Rantoul Church of Christ. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.