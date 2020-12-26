HESPERIA, Calif. — F. Carl Merrifield, 75, was discovered to have gone home to his savior and Lord the morning of Oct. 11, 2020, at home.
Carl was born to Francis E. and Alma L. Merrifield on Sept. 23, 1945. They preceded him in passing, as did his brother, Russell.
Carl has four surviving siblings, one son, two daughters and three grandchildren.
Carl was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the Army. He graduated from Champaign High School and the University of Illinois. He was a longtime computer programmer, retired.
Carl had a great sense of humor in spite of his health challenges.
Due to COVID-19 delays, further plans are pending.
He will be remembered.