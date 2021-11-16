SAVOY — Carl Millsap, 85, of Savoy, formerly of Champaign, passed away at 6:56 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 14, 2021) at Brookdale Assisted Living, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, with the Rev. Jeff Stahl officiating. Burial will be in Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Millsap was born June 15, 1936, in rural Villa Grove, Douglas County, a son to Charles and Edith Hammer Millsap Sr. He married Carol Feldkamp on May 17, 1957, in Tolono. She preceded in death on Aug. 27, 2018.
Surviving are four children, Loretta Lucas of Henderson, Nev., Lorraine McComb of Urbana, Jeff (Vicki) Millsap of Tolono and Jason (Veronica) Millsap of Tolono; six grandchildren, Kyle Dornfeld, Nathan Dornfeld, Cale Lucas, Candice Dornfeld, Jeffery Millsap and Kaylee Millsap; one great-grandchild, Baeden Millsap-Moore; and five siblings, Delbert (Phyllis) Millsap of Newman, James (Marilyn) Millsap of Villa Grove, Margaret Czerwonka of Murdock, Darrell Millsap of Prophetstown and Orlena Pruitt of Homer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles Millsap Jr. and Hans Millsap.
Carl was employed at Eisner’s, the Assembly Hall and Pepperidge Farm before retiring from Hostess Cakes in 1991. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed old cars, auto racing, woodworking and especially spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to the family to assist with future medical expenses for a family friend.
Condolences may also be left at freesefh.com.