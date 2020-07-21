DANVILLE — Carl “Pete” Holst, 73, of Danville passed away at 12:37 a.m. Friday (July 17, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Pete was born on Aug. 7, 1946, the son of Carl G. and Elizabeth A (Voight) Holst in Chicago. He married Helen A. Souspreskis on Feb. 24, 1968, and she preceded him in death on March 23, 2010.
Pete is survived by his two daughters, Tammy (Kirk) Martin of Mason City and Tracy (Joe) Vincent of Danville; loving companion, Donna Hartman of Danville; one brother, Larry (Sharon) Holst of Danville, and one sister, Louise (Bill) Grimm of Lafayette, Ind.; as well as three grandchildren, Emily, Abby and Carter Martin, all of Mason City.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Helen Holst.
Pete attended Douglas School and Danville High School. He was a member of the Illinois National Guard. He was a retired 37-year member of local union 293 of Plumbers and Steamfitters in Danville and local union 157 of Plumber and Steamfitters in Terre Haute, Ind.
Pete loved his hometown, particularly “Rabbittown,” where he grew up. He was a supporter of local charities. Pete was always working on something and loved “playing in the barn.” He enjoyed restoring old gas pumps and collecting vintage signs. He was a car buff who enjoyed traveling with his loving companion, Donna, to many car shows in his Corvette, tow truck or hot rod.
A private family graveside service will be held with Raymie Gordon officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Douglas Discovery Garden.
