CHAMPAIGN — Carl E. Shaw, 88, of Champaign passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Carriage Crossing, Champaign.
He was born Aug. 1, 1931, in Urbana, a son of Earl and Rena Shaw. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Carroll Shaw.
He married his wife, Valerie, on July 2, 1955, in Urbana. She survives. Also surviving are his son, David (Hilary) Shaw of Clinton; daughter, Kelly Shaw; grandchildren, Dallas Shaw and Jack Shaw; and two stepgrandchildren, Cooper and Grace Duke.
Carl proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1954. He retired as a fire captain after 28 years of service from the city of Champaign Fire Department. Throughout his lifetime, he was a member of the Illinois Association of Retired Firefighters, UCU (Urbana, Champaign, University Fire Department) Retired Members, Local 1260 Fire Department Union and VFW Post 630.
A visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Champaign County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with his family at morganmemorialhome.com.