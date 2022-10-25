OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Carl Alexander Suter, 77, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at home in Oceanside, Calif.
Carl was predeceased by his parents, Elon G. and Mary Emily (Sebree) Suter of Cincinnati.
As one of five siblings, Carl was resourceful, witty and determined — characteristics that, among many others, made him such a tremendous success in life.
After contracting polio at age 9, Carl became a world-class athlete. He was selected for the 1968 Paralympics, where he finished fourth in the 100-yard sprint. In 1969, at the U.S. Nationals, Carl won six gold medals in track and a bronze in table tennis and was named the Wheelchair Athlete of the Year in the U.S. Over a 25-year wheelchair basketball career, Carl played on two national championship teams and twice was named first team All-American by his peers.
In February 1972, Carl married Sue (Sowle) Suter in Rockford. They share a son, Josh. One of Carl's greatest joys was coaching Josh's youth baseball and basketball teams. In 1992, they won the Illinois State Pee Wee Reese baseball championship. Carl was an avid Illini, Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals fan. He was such an optimist that before every season, he would tell his family and friends that this would be the season that his teams were going to break through and win a championship.
Carl had a distinguished career as director of several state agencies in Illinois, assisting hundreds of people with disabilities get jobs and achieve new levels of independence. Before he retired, Carl was CEO of the Council of State Administrators of Vocational Rehabilitation in Washington, D.C. He was known as “Country Carl” while Disc Jockeying at WIAI radio in Danville in the 1970s.
Perhaps Carl's greatest strength was his ever present positive attitude. Whether it was coaching kids, helping somebody find a job or just talking about his favorite sports teams, you always left the conversation with him feeling better. It is a challenge to sum up such a unique guy like Carl with mere words. He will be remembered forever, and he will be greatly missed. We love you, Carl.
Carl is survived by his wife, Sue; and son, Josh (Kelly); was grandpa to Elle and Graham Suter; and was brother to Bill (Carol) Suter, Jean (Paul) Buchman, Brenda (Richard) Weyhrich and Becky (Dennis) Timberlake.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, Tom Sowle; brother from another mother, Jeff (Kate) Sowle; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held on Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., Urbana. A reception will follow at Urbana Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the University of Illinois Foundation with DRES (Disability Resources and Educational Services) in the memo line, 1305 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801; ahs.Illinois.edu/give/annual-fund.