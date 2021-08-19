URBANA — Carl J. Thilmony, 61, of Urbana died at 10:10 p.m. Monday (Aug. 16, 2021) at home.
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Carl was born June 9, 1960, the son of Joseph L. and Gladys I. Harold Thilmony. He graduated from Paxton High School in 1978. Carl was a heavy-equipment operator for Cross Construction and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 841.
He is survived by numerous cousins and was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or an organization of the donor’s choice. Please share memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.