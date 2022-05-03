CLINTON — Carl Woodrow Mitchell, 83, of Clinton died Saturday (April 30, 2022) at home.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Clinton United Methodist Church, 308 E. Main St., Clinton, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Darrell Howard will officiate. Another visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Gilbert Funeral Home, 209 N. Emma St., Christopher. Burial will be in Mt. Etna Cemetery, Thompsonville. Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, is handling arrangements.