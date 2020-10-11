CHAMPAIGN — Carl L. Wienke, 90, of Champaign died at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Masks will be required. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E. Florida Ave., U. Masks will be required, and attendance is limited to 50 (including family). Burial will immediately follow (no attendance limitations) in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Carl was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Homer, a son of Louis and Leon Poll Wienke. He married Irma “Janie” Wells on June 13, 1953, in Champaign. She died on June 10, 2017.
Survivors include one son, Keith (Tricia) Wienke of White Heath; two daughters, Lori (Mark) Leger of Rantoul and Amy (James) Nazzoli of Wildwood, Mo.; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Ellie Nazzoli, both of Wildwood, Mo., and Carly and Cody Wienke, both of White Heath; and two sisters, Elaine Ebeling of Urbana and Dorothy Buhr of Tolono.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald, and his sister, Betty.
Carl served in the United States Air Force. He was a lifelong farmer and also worked as a bookkeeper for Farm Bureau Farm Management.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Urbana; the Champaign County Farm Bureau; the East Central Farm Business Association, serving on its board for 36 years and as president for 30 years; Trinity Lutheran Choir from 1960 to 2019; and the University of Illinois Oratorio Society for 15 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association, Trinity Lutheran Church, or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.