DANVILLE — Carl E. Wise, 71, of Danville died Tuesday (Jan. 12, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Sept. 13, 1949, in Danville, the son of Durward and Lois (Hilleary) Wise. They preceded him in death.
Carl attended Armstrong High School and was very active in the FFA. His passion for animals and farming continued throughout his lifetime. He graduated from DACC and EIU with his bachelor's degree.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army for over 41 years, earning the highly-regarded rank of commander sergeant major. He received numerous medals and accommodations throughout his military career, including the Bronze Star and the Honor Accommodation. He served in Desert Storm, Operation Desert Shield and Kuwait. When asked to serve again for another tour, Carl dutifully came out of retirement to serve his country.
Throughout his military career, Carl also owned and operated Vermilion Valley Construction for more than 30 years, as well as worked at C&R Ag. Supply for 17 years. Most recently, he worked at the Illiana VA Medical Center in Danville for the past 15 years as chief, maintenance and operations. Carl was the first person willing to help someone in need. Whenever confronted with a challenge, his response was always “no problem.” He had a true love of serving others in any way possible.
Whether it was a construction project or farming, Carl enjoyed working with his hands. He and Sheila owned Elder Row Stables that Carl used as his quiet place. He loved working with the horses and had many funny stories to share about his three cats and dog.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; daughter, Rebekah (Chris) Tazelaar; sons, Joshua (Jeanne) Wise and Calem McElwee-Wise; sisters, Alice (Allen) Reynolds and Nancy Joann (Bob) Conrad; grandchildren, Aiden T., Arianna T., Kendalyn W., Karsyn W., Dylan T. and Ella T.; and a cousin he lovingly referred to as an “honorary sister,” Robyn Bathon.
Visitation will be on Monday, Jan. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St., Danville. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 a.m., also at the church. Pastor Dale DeNeal will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in Danville National Cemetery with full military honors. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 6940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, assisted the family with arrangements.
Please join Carl’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.